“Firstly, I would like to thank Gordon Pepperell for such an excellent job he has done as President of the Old Dartmothians Association in 2022. Secondly, I would like to thank the members for electing me as their President for this our centenary year, and I will do my utmost to make it a memorable year for all. Special thanks also go to the townsfolk and businesses of Dartmouth, who dug deep into their pockets last year to raise the funds to repair the fountain in the Royal Avenue Gardens, without their support it would not have been possible for the members of the Old Dartmothians Association to facilitate the repair and return the fountain to its former glory. Our plans for this year will start with the completion of the railings surrounding the fountain, a task that will be completed before the summer season. We will also be ensuring that we celebrate our centenary, which is quite an achievement, with a Centenary dinner to held at the Guildhall, Dartmouth on Friday August 25, which coincides with the date of the founding of our association. Other events this year are in the early stages of planning and will be announced later.