The Old Dartmothians Association (ODA) have appointed, long time member, Alan Orchard to be their president for 2023, a year that will mark one hundred years since the association was founded.
At the inauguration ceremony, held during the association’s annual general meeting at the Dartmouth Amateur Rowing Club, Alan told members:
“Firstly, I would like to thank Gordon Pepperell for such an excellent job he has done as President of the Old Dartmothians Association in 2022. Secondly, I would like to thank the members for electing me as their President for this our centenary year, and I will do my utmost to make it a memorable year for all. Special thanks also go to the townsfolk and businesses of Dartmouth, who dug deep into their pockets last year to raise the funds to repair the fountain in the Royal Avenue Gardens, without their support it would not have been possible for the members of the Old Dartmothians Association to facilitate the repair and return the fountain to its former glory. Our plans for this year will start with the completion of the railings surrounding the fountain, a task that will be completed before the summer season. We will also be ensuring that we celebrate our centenary, which is quite an achievement, with a Centenary dinner to held at the Guildhall, Dartmouth on Friday August 25, which coincides with the date of the founding of our association. Other events this year are in the early stages of planning and will be announced later.
They are also continuing their recruitment campaign for new members, so anyone who meets the requirements please contact our secretary Richard Rendle, details of which can be found at the website
dartmothians.org/