Salcombe (early morning) from Ilbertstow. 1900 = 1920. Paddle steamer - either 'Ilton' or 'Salcombe Castle' under way in foreground, two-masted vessel moored in midstream. Town shows ferry landing, Salcombe Hotel (before extension), Fore Street houses and boatyard (Fairweather Collection). ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Fishermen carrying crab pots along the street at Hallsands. 'Prettyjohn' house on right. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Captain and officers of passenger steamer. All seated on deck. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Low wall to centre right marked end of Kingsbridge creek. Grant's Coal Stores on left of picture listed in Kelly's Directory 1889 as in Mill Street. Covered wagons in background in front of what is now Harbour House ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )