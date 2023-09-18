She said: “The vision for Makers Mews is to provide a creative hub that fuels connection, innovation and environmental responsibility in the creative community of Ivybridge. Consumerism is out of control and the designer maker community feels a huge responsibility not to add to the current take-make-waste model of consumerism that is having a huge impact on both people and planet. We want to promote a more circular approach to designing and making and spearhead positive change within the community. We already encourage the sharing of resources through our weekly visits from the Share Shed, affordable hot desks, flexible studio space, and monthly repair café.”