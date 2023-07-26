The gardens will be open from 12 noon to 5pm on Sunday 30 July, with plenty of parking available close by, toilets on site and guide dogs only allowed. Admission is £6 per person and under 16s go free. Teas, coffees and fresh homemade cakes will be served, and St Luke’s Compassionate Friends are bringing a pop-up stand where visitors can learn more about this initiative to support people who are bereaved. You’ll also find an exciting display of vintage cars on the driveway, courtesy of the MG Owners’ Club.