Palestinian dance comes to Totnes
Subscribe newsletter
This powerful performance brings together music, theatre and traditional Palestinian dabka dance to tell the story of the elderly man Abu Ahmad.
The Camp’s Gate uses evocative music and dance to recount Abu Ahmad’s past and present, his displacement, his life in a refugee camp and his hopes of freedom.
The performance takes place at a timely point in the year as the production has been specially created to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Alrowwad Centre for Arts and Culture which was established in Aida refugee camp, Bethlehem, in 1998. The Bethlehem Manger Choir are also recording a performance especially for the St. John’s event which will be played during the evening.
Alrowwad Centre for Arts and Culture is a not-for-profit organisation which strives to empower children and women by offering opportunities to develop skills in music, dance, theatre, photography and film-making. Alrowwad dancers have previously performed sell-out tours in the UK, USA and Europe. The performance in Totnes is an extra date at the end of a sell-out tour organised and supported by Friends of Alrowwad UK and Bethlehem Cultural Festival, under their umbrella charity Friends of Bethlehem UK. Together, they are welcoming six dancers from Alrowwad to the UK for this nationwide tour showcasing the dancing talents of young people from Aida camp. The tour begins on November 29 and runs through to the final date in Totnes on December 10. The production is a celebration of the rich and diverse cultural scene in Palestine through music and theatre. Friends of Bethlehem UK is a Charitable Incorporated Organisation registered in England and Wales. The Camp’s Gate is at St. John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes on Saturday December 10 at 7.00pm
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-camps-gate-by-dancers-from-aida-refugee-camp-a-bethlehem-story-tickets-446583622637
and through the Totnes Friends of Palestine Facebook page: https://fb.me/e/1V85jnrMW
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |