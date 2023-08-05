FOUR parents have appeared in court after their children missed school.
One mother was given a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to being the parent of a 15-year-old who did not attend school in Ivybridge. She must pay costs of £150 and £22 to fund victim services.
The case against the Ivybridge mother of a 13-year-old was adjourned to August 29.
A father was also given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being the parent of a 15-year-old who did not attend school in Ivybridge. He must pay costs of £150 and £22 to fund victim services.
Another Ivybridge mum, of a six-year-old, also pleaded guilty to failing to send her child to school
She was fined £70 and must pay costs of £150 and £28 to fund victim services.