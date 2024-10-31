DogFriendly Cottages has launched an online tool for dog lovers: an interactive map showcasing the UK’s top dog-friendly forests, just in time for the autumn walking season.
The easy-to-navigate map allows users to discover prime woodland areas for dog walks nearby, complete with reviews and amenities.
Users enter their postcode, and the map displays local forests with different paw icons based on ratings.
Green paws indicate the highest-rated spots, typically with nearby dog-friendly cafes, plenty of space for dogs, and strong user reviews. Yellow and red paws represent forests that, while still enjoyable, may have fewer amenities or lower scores.
Forests are ranked based on key criteria: proximity to dog-friendly cafes, user ratings on dog-walking experiences, the volume of reviews for reliable feedback, and woodland size for spacious exploration.
A spokesperson for DogFriendly Cottages said: “We know that a great woodland walk enriches the experience for the whole family,”