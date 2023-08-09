Sixty-one new affordable homes will soon be ready for residents in Dartmouth, at Little Cotton Farm.
Housebuilder Baker Estates has teamed up with housing company Aster Group to deliver 42 shared ownership and 19 affordable rented properties from this summer through to spring 2026. A spokesperson for Baker Estates said the new dwellings are the biggest investment in affordable homes in the town for decades and are an addition to the first phase of affordable homes delivered in 2022 for L&G by Baker Estates, as part of its development of 414 homes.
Graham Hutton, of Baker Estates, said: “This is another fantastic investment in quality new affordable homes in Dartmouth which has been welcomed by local people. We’re delighted to be with Aster Group on this development and for these affordable homes to be enjoyed by young people and families for years to come. Our project at Little Cotton Farm will also bring significant employment both through our commitment to work with local subcontractors to build the homes and the six acres of land which is set aside for employment generating uses.”
Amanda Williams, of Aster Group, added: “The impact short-term holiday lets are having on the availability of affordable homes in our coastal towns for permanent residents is well documented and Dartmouth is no exception. We’re looking forward to receiving these new homes from Baker Estates and handing over 61 sets of keys to those in the local community who grew up in the area or are closely connected to it. We know this will make a big difference, providing long-term security and the opportunity to stay close to friends and loved ones.”
To register for the rented homes see www.southhams.gov.uk/housing