Police were called at around 8.55pm last night (March 21) to Leigham Manor Drive, Plymouth, following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a local man in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
It was reported that the vehicle left the scene and was located in the Marsh Mills retail park at a short time later. The vehicle has been seized by police.
A 36-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “Following enquiries last night, one man remains in police custody and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this matter.
“Cordons remain in place today whilst our enquiries are ongoing, and members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today.
“I would ask that anyone who has any information, relevant dash cam or CCTV footage which may assist our investigation, to report it to us."
Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to report it to police online quoting log 720 of March 22.