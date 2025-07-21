Diagnosis failures and inadequate nursing care by A&E services are just some of the reasons why NHS trusts across the country have had to pay out millions in compensation over the past few years.
Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist found that, since 2019, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, which provides services at South Hams Community Hospital has had to pay out over £6m to patients who have lodged claims following negligence in an A&E setting.
Sophie Cope, medical negligence solicitor for JF Law (which owns the Medical Negligence Assist brand), said: "The growing rate of negligence in A&E services brings into sharp focus a deeply concerning trend within our National Health Service.
“With over 6,000 claims being made against trusts in the past five years, this represents thousands of individuals who have suffered harm at a time when they were most vulnerable and seeking urgent care.
“The amount of money trusts have had to pay out in compensation reflects the severe impact these incidents have had on patients' lives, ranging from increased periods of pain and suffering to life-changing injuries.”
From 2019 to 2024, 50 claims regarding A&E negligence were lodged against University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, 20 of which were settled.
Earlier this year, MPs stated that health officials must do more to reduce patient harm and lower the “jaw-dropping” payouts for poor care.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) “lacks a grip of the financial pressures it faces” as it scrutinised the department’s annual accounts for 2023/24.
They highlighted that NHS Resolution, which manages claims and compensation for the department, paid £2.8 billion in cash to people wronged by clinical negligence in the 2023/24 financial year.
Over the past five years, the trust has paid out a total of £6,619,628, with the highest amount being paid in 2023/24, at £6,234,598.
A drastic rise in patient waiting times has also piled pressure on A&E services, with thousands of patients having to wait up to three days, often spending much of that time on hospital corridors.
Of the 6,488 claims, 4,574 were settled with trusts having to pay out a total of £608,343,606 in compensation to claimants who may have suffered a range of injuries..
There are many possible primary causes of these claims, including failures to perform x-rays, medication errors, or inadequate nursing care.
However, the main reason for many claims made against the NHS was a failed or delayed diagnosis, which was responsible for 2,224 claims alone over the past five years.
Speaking to Medical Negligence Assist, Sophie Cope said: “The most common reason for individuals pursuing this type of claim over the past five years has been a failed or delayed diagnosis, often caused by the A&E department’s failure to refer the patient for further investigations.
“Early intervention and accurate assessment are crucial in an emergency department (A&E) setting.”
