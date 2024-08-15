Plymstock School opened its doors bright and early to welcome Year 13 students to collect their results.
A spokesperson for the school said, “This day marks a significant and exciting point in the transition to adulthood as students now confirm their plans for September whether that be further study at a further education college or higher education university, training, an apprenticeship or employment or another route.
“We wish all of our students and indeed all students locally and nationally the very best and that their results fairly reflect their work during their time studying.
We are over the moon that a combination of the hard work of students and the dedication of staff has secured outcomes that enable choice and a range of positive next steps. We are pleased to see students rewarded for their hard work and take a huge amount of pleasure as school staff seeing them receive good news and knowing that they can then pursue their chosen path next year and beyond.”
Head of Sixth Form, Beckie Littler added, “The 2024 Year 13 cohort are a fantastic group of young people who have, over their time with us at Plymstock School, developed into exceptional young adults.
Their successes are not just reflected in their exam results but also in who they have become and the impact they have on the world around them. Our Year 13s have shown that they are kind, compassionate, hardworking young adults who have given back to our school and local community through their sport, coaching, charity work, mentoring, advocacy for people’s rights, environmental matters, tutoring and volunteering.
Now that they have achieved their A levels they can move forward in whatever direction they chose. The compassion, resilience and tenacity they have shown during their A levels will help them in their future endeavours, and I am unbelievable proud of each and every one of them. I wish them the best of luck in the future and look forward to hearing of their successes over years to come.’