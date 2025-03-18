Police are appealing to the public for assistance locating wanted man Kieran Williams.
Williams, 25, is wanted in connection to reports of assault and harassment.
Williams is usually in the Kingsbridge area but could be working anywhere in the South West.
He is described as being a white male, around 5ft 9ins in height, with short dark brown hair and a full beard.
Williams speaks with a Midlands accent and has a King of Spades tattoo on his right arm.
If you have seen Williams or know of his whereabouts call police on 999 quoting log 189 of 14 March.