Police Officer dismissed without notice

Following a three-day hearing an officer was dismissed without notice from Devon and Cornwall Police after members of a misconduct panel found that the individual’s actions amounted to gross misconduct.

The officer faced allegations that between January 2019 and April 2020, they breached the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities.

It had been alleged that the officer embarked on a course of conduct whereby they accessed and misused police information for non-policing purposes and contacted members of the public by various means using false identity, with said information, for non-policing purposes.

The officer was dismissed without notice and their details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, preventing them from working within policing.

The Legally Qualified Chair of the misconduct hearing panel directed that the hearing should take place in private and that there should be no public identification having regard to the present state of the officer’s mental health, about which the panel had received extensive oral and written evidence from a consultant psychiatrist. Head of Professional Standards, Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, said: “On this occasion the behaviour of the officer fell below the standards expected within policing.

“Through their actions, the officer undermined the public’s trust and confidence in the police force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities.