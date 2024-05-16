Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious accident that has left someone with potentially life-changing injuries.
It happened on the A386 Tavistock Road, north of the main Derriford roundabout in Plymouth, at around 1.40pm yesterday (May 15).
The collision involved two vehicles, a silver Honda Jazz and a grey Ford Fiesta Zetec.
The passenger of one of the vehicles was conveyed to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries believed to be potentially life-changing.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience while the road was closed.
A woman in her 20s, from the Plymouth area, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to provide a blood specimen.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dash-cam or CCTV footage, to contact police via the website, or by calling 101, quoting log 417 of May 15.