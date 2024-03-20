A parish council has adopted a bright new logo and brand as it tried to better communicate its work.
Bigbury Parish Council says its work - and that of the parish councillors - is not always recognised. This is especially relevant considering that parish councillors’ time is spent in an entirely voluntary capacity.
Council chairman Stuart Watts wrote: “The key elements of any logo are that it should be simple, relevant, memorable, timeless and versatile. Not only does the (new) logo represent the council’s identity but also how local people perceive the place in which they live, work and play – countryside, beach and sea.
“BPC would like to thank Karen Lawrence and Joni Hawkes for their time and generosity in collaborating with us in designing our new logo, which we believe captures these essential characteristics.”
The logo will be used to identify the activities that the parish council undertakes.