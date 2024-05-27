One of the South Devon candidates in next month’s General Election is calling for a hustings with his opponents.
Michael Bagley is standing for Reform UK.
He said: “Rishi Sunak’s sudden announcement of an election may have come as a surprise to everyone but, now it’s been made, we must make the most of it. In fact, if any local body, public or private, was to immediately organise a husting, involving all the parliamentary candidates, I should be more than happy to be involved.
“It’s about time the Government was taken to task for its lies and deceptions. How do the promises of Labour and the LibDems stack up? And what about the ideas of Reform UK? Are they worth voting for? The residents of the South Hams have a right to hear all their candidates and to ask them questions.
“I challenge all my opponents to a debate,” he said.