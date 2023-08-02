Nick said: “Sally’s garden is full of interest. Not only it is full of vegetables and flowers but the whole ethos is based on recycled materials and its friendliness for wildlife. A lot of the materials used have been rescued from the recycling centre at Torr Quarry and the imaginative reuse of industrial containers no longer required by businesses. These materials have been used to make ponds, a 5500-litre storage system, a gravity fed hedgehog feeding station and a 5-star hedgehog hotel. Even old mirrors have been put to good use. At the top of the garden is a specially designed Reiki Garden room where Sally uses the power of reiki to treat humans and dogs.”