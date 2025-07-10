Speaking in the House of Commons, Rebecca Smith, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, asked the Defence
Secretary to confirm the £4 billion promised in the Chancellor’s Spending Review for autonomous systems. This comes after a Labour Treasury Minister “did not know” about its status. It is widely expected that this funding will benefit Plymouth and the surrounding
area’s marine autonomy sector, including innovative businesses such as Thales and Helsing.
Thales, based at Turnchapel Wharf in Plymstock, is developing advanced autonomous vehicles designed to
detect and neutralise sea mines—an increasingly significant threat to maritime trade routes as mines become more affordable and sophisticated. Meanwhile, Helsing is opening a factory in South West Devon which will build SG-1 Fathoms, autonomous mini-submarines
which can be deployed at scale to monitor vast underwater areas and counter threats to key underwater infrastructure. Miss Smith prides herself on being an active local MP and has met with both businesses.
Member of Parliament for South West Devon Rebecca Smith MP stated:
“Last week, I asked the Chief Secretary to the Treasury what happened to the £4 billion earmarked for autonomous
systems, including in Plymouth. That line was in the Chancellor’s spending review speech, but not delivered on the day. The Chief Secretary did not know. Can the Secretary of State confirm that this funding exists, and will he accept an invitation to Turnchapel
Wharf, where exciting marine autonomy is being developed?”
Secretary of State for Defence John Healey MP responded: “I can confirm that the £4 billion is funded. I can confirm that the investment in autonomous and drone technology in this Parliament is double what was planned before the election. I can confirm that we will spend and invest that money it in this Parliament. I always like coming to Plymouth; my hon. Friend the Minister for the Armed Forces drags me down there frequently.”
