Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly residents have overwhelmingly opposed the idea of Devon and Cornwall Police becoming part of a larger regional force.
Almost three quarters of those who took part in a survey on police reform said they do not support the proposal.
It comes as the Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to raise “deep concern” that becoming part of a larger police force would result in a lower standard of service for Devon and Cornwall and leave rural areas at risk of becoming under-resourced.
The letter, which is published on the OPCC website, also raises fears over the impact proposals would have on safeguarding, road safety and other public safety responsibilities, as well as how the police are held to account.
The merger proposal is part of the government’s Police Reform Bill, and would see the current 43 police forces in England and Wales reduced to a smaller number. The government has set up an independent review to explore the best way to organise regional police forces.
More than 1,600 people responded to the survey carried out by the Devon and Cornwall Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), which asked whether residents supported a merger, how they would prefer to see a larger force structured, and what benefits or risks proposals might bring.
The survey found that 72 per cent of respondents oppose a merger, with just 23 per cent in favour. This reflects views expressed by residents in other police force areas across England, as well as previous surveys by the Devon and Cornwall OPCC.
The Devon and Cornwall survey found strong opposition across every local authority area, with the highest levels recorded in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly (78.6 per cent), Plymouth (77 per cent) and Torbay (77 per cent).
The survey also revealed the main areas of concern about a merger - as well as the potential advantages. The most commonly identified risks were:
- Loss of local focus (1,102 responses)
- Loss of local knowledge (922)
- Reduced responsiveness (877)
The most frequently cited advantages were:
- Stronger specialist policing capabilities (476)
- Efficiency savings (472)
- More consistency in police service across areas (387)
The survey found respondents were also sceptical that larger forces would improve public services. Most did not think a merger would improve emergency response, public accountability, police visibility or crime investigation.
Commissioner Hernandez said: "The public have delivered a very clear message. People across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly value local policing and do not want decisions about their communities taken further away from the places they live.
"Residents have told us they are particularly concerned about losing local knowledge, local focus and the responsiveness that they expect from their police service.
"These findings are also consistent with views expressed through our previous surveys and with consultation results emerging from other parts of the country.
"Devon and Cornwall Police already covers one of the largest geographical policing areas in England. It serves urban, rural, coastal and island communities with very different needs, and people have made it clear they do not want those local priorities diluted.
"I am asking the Home Office to ensure residents’ views are clearly represented in any future decisions about the structure of policing by undertaking meaningful engagement with communities, elected representatives, public and private sector leaders."
In her letter to the Home Secretary, Commissioner Hernandez is also seeking assurance that any business case sets out the costs, benefits and risks in relation to each local area and any impact on protected groups.
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