Primary pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, were recently treated to an unforgettable educational experience, thanks to a visit from Animals 2 U Southwest.
Animals 2 U Southwest offers fun-filled animal encounters designed to provide memorable experiences for people of all ages.
The interactive session allowed pupils to engage directly with a variety of animals, sparking curiosity and providing valuable lessons about the natural world.
The team from Animals 2 U Southwest introduced an exciting array of creatures, including mammals, reptiles, and insects.
For many pupils, handling a snake was a thrilling moment that highlighted the importance of these creatures in our ecosystem.
The hands-on experience emphasised investigation and discovery, encouraging pupils to ask questions and learn in a fun, engaging way.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“A special thank you goes to Animals 2 U Southwest for bringing this unforgettable experience to our school and to all the primary staff involved in organising the event.
“We look forward to more educational adventures like this one, encouraging our pupils to keep exploring, stay curious, and never stop learning.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“At Education South West, we believe that education should inspire and challenge every child. This hands-on experience not only sparked pupils' curiosity but also reinforced our commitment to providing diverse and enriching learning opportunities.
“We are proud of the collaborative efforts between Dartmouth Academy and Animals 2 U Southwest in making this event a success."
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and early years provision.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.