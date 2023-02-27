Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “This is a positive breakthrough which shows these disputes can be resolved when members are given an opportunity to have their say in a democratic vote. TSSA members have sent a clear message that they welcome this fair offer, which means that those on the lowest pay are now eligible for a rise of over 13 per cent, with all grades receiving at least a 9 per cent rise in their 2022/23 pay packets.