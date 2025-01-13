A CELEBRATION of the four ingredients - barley, hops, yeast and water, is taking place in Devon this weekend.
The Exeter and East Devon branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) are holding their 2025 Exeter Festival of Beer at the Exeter Corn Exchange from today (Thursday, January 16) until Saturday January 18.
As the name suggests, The Exeter Festival of Beer celebrates of the wonderful ales brewed to warm discerning drinkers through the winter months and beyond.
“We are really excited to be able to return for a third year at the Exeter Corn Exchange and are looking forward to the festival,’’ said festival organiser Ray Dwan.
“The venue has enabled us to keep this annual festival, which has become a post Christmas tradition for many, within the city and across Devon and to retain its place on the social calendar. We look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and those who are attending for the first time, for what we hope will continue to be a festival with a very friendly atmosphere. We would also like to thank all our sponsors and supporters who help make this event possible”.
The festival has regularly attracted around 1600 people in the past, with last year being no exception, and provides an opportunity to sample a wide range of brews over the two and half days from British breweries far and wide
And for lovers of cider there is the opportunity to sample a number of quality Westcountry ciders and perrys, many of which you will not find in the usual establishments.
Once again the festival will be offering tutored tasting sessions with Devon-based beer writer Tim Webb, co-author of The World Atlas of Beer.
This year’s offerings are “Les Grandes Bieres de Wallonie” (or Great Wallonian Ales) and Belgian Winter Ales. The first is an introduction to some of the beer styles that originate in the Hainaut beer belt and the way they are enjoyed.
The second looks at the traditions that lie behind the creation of Belgium’s 400-plus Christmas, New Year and Winter beers. Tim will be bringing six along that show the different styles, including some rarely seen in the UK.
And for those who prefer the apple over the hop there is also the chance to Explore the World of the Artisan Cidermaker looking at some of the exciting developments driven by dedicated cidermakers in the westcountry.
Entry to these sessions are by ticket only which are available on the website https://exeter.camra.org.uk..
The festival opens on Thursday, January 16, from 4:30pm - 10pm, and then runs over the Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm. This is not an all-ticket event, but after last year’s success it is advisable to buy a ticket in advance. Full details, along with a full list of the beers and ciders featuring at the festival, are on the website at exeter.camra.org.uk.