The Belfast-based rap group Kneecap will no longer be be performing at the Eden Project amid controversy over a resurfaced clip in which a band member saying ‘the only good Tory is a dead Tory’.
The group known for songs such as ‘H.O.O.D’ and ‘Get Your Brits Out’ will now be playing at Plymouth Pavilions on Friday, July 4.
A reason for the shows cancellation has not been given officially but it comes after a clip from 2023 resurfaced with one of the members saying during a performance, "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."
The trio apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox and rejected "any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever".
The footage had been "exploited and weaponised," they said.
Katie Amess, daughter of Sir David, dismissed their apology, accusing them of "deflection and excuses and gaslighting".
The band are known for using their platform to support the Palestinian people and for calling out the British Government.
Eden Sessions announced on their website: “Eden Sessions Limited announced today (29 April 2025) that the Kneecap show at Eden Project scheduled for 4 July 2025 has been cancelled.
“Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and will be fully refunded. The refund process will commence from Wednesday 30 April 2025. Refunds will be processed against the original payment cards used. Purchasers should allow six working days for funds to be received into their accounts.”
Tickets for the Plymouth Pavilions performance will go on sale on Friday, July 4.
In response to the Plymouth gig announcement on Instagram, users flooded the comments section with statements such as: “Thank you from a Palestinian! You amplify our voice and the voice of all the downtrodden. Much love and respect!” and “You're on the right side of history.”