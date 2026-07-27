Lukasz Gaudyn, 41, of Palace Avenue, Paignton, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday, July 20, charged with rape.
The alleged offence is reported to have taken place at an address in Totnes in November 2024 against a person aged 16 or older.
Mr Gaudyn entered no plea during the hearing and appeared without legal representation.
The case was adjourned to August 3, 2026, to allow him to seek legal representation.
He remains on conditional bail and is prohibited from having contact with any child under the age of 18 unless the contact is supervised and agreed in advance by social services.
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