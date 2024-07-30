South West Devon's new MP, Rebecca Smith has responded to the news that the new Labour government's first budget will take place on October 30.
Responding to Rachel Reeves' statement in Parliament today, Rebecca said:
"I am extremely concerned to hear that the Winter Fuel allowance, which so many of my elderly pensioners rely upon, is being scrapped for many constituents.
“I am astonished but not at all surprised to discover that Labour's first economic move has been to award above-inflation pay increases, and then pull up the drawbridge of support for millions of unsuspecting pensioners looking to cover the cost of their fuel bills this winter."
Rebecca added:
"Following on from the Chancellor's announcement that she plans to review the new hospital building programme, I have immediately sought re-assurances from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care that the major capital build project for the new urgent and emergency care centre at University of Plymouth Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHPNT) Derriford hospital, will not face the axe.
“Shovel ready and with enabling works already having taken place, this new facility will be a game-changer for the people of South West Devon and free-up capacity for emergency care at Derriford.
''I continue to seek assurances that South West Devon will not be left to bear the brunt of Labour's transport infrastructure cuts. I am waiting to find out if the planned rail projects designed to protect the far South West of England from being cut-off, will still go ahead as planned."
Rebecca concluded:
"The Chancellor is very evidently laying the groundwork for what will be a long cold winter of tax increases, cuts, uncertainty and higher costs all round for constituents in South West Devon. I will do everything I can to stick up for our corner of the South West."
The Chancellor says she has inherited a £22bn black hole from the last Conservative government and hasn’t ruled out tax increases in the budget.
She has cancelled some rail and road projects including the tunnel under Stonehenge.
Rachel Reeves has made a 22 per cent pay offer to junior doctors over two years.