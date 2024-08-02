Rescue dogs and cats need your help to prevent them from 'sizzling' in the summer heat.
Gables Dogs and Cats Home, an animal rescue charity, has been working hard to keep their residents cool during hot weather and has decided it's time to install permanent air conditioning units in their kennels. With summer heat waves becoming more common, the charity says the temporary portable air conditioning units they have been using are not a long-term solution or cost-effective.
The new air conditioning units the rescue charity needs will also provide heat during the winter months. The cost of installing these commercial units in the most needed areas is £12,600.
General Manager Claire Sparkes said: “We are looking to our wonderful supporters to help us continue to provide the best care and living conditions for our vulnerable dogs. The brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds really struggle in the heat, and we always worry about our residents during a heat wave. Our staff do their very best to keep our animals cool and always come up with great new ways to do this, but it is time to take that worry away for good. It is a lot of money to ask for, but we feel it is so important to keep our animals safe and comfortable now and for many years to come. Any amount you can donate is greatly appreciated, and we know that lots of small donations really do add up.”
Gables Dogs & Cats Home does not receive any government funding and has felt the financial strain from the cost of living crisis, but they are determined to raise enough funds for these vital air conditioning units. If you can help ease Gables' financial burden by contributing to their ‘air conditioning appeal’, please call 01752 331602. Cheques can be posted to Gables Dogs and Cats Home, 204 Merafield Road, Plympton, Plymouth, Devon, PL7 1UQ. Alternatively, you can donate online by visiting: https://justgiving.com/campaign/gablesaircon.