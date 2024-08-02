General Manager Claire Sparkes said: “We are looking to our wonderful supporters to help us continue to provide the best care and living conditions for our vulnerable dogs. The brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds really struggle in the heat, and we always worry about our residents during a heat wave. Our staff do their very best to keep our animals cool and always come up with great new ways to do this, but it is time to take that worry away for good. It is a lot of money to ask for, but we feel it is so important to keep our animals safe and comfortable now and for many years to come. Any amount you can donate is greatly appreciated, and we know that lots of small donations really do add up.”