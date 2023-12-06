A popular seafood restaurant near Kingsbridge has closed due to staff shortages.
The Lobster Pod Bistro in Hope Cove posted a statement on its website last week, saying that due to “unexpected staff shortages” the restaurant had temporarily closed.
It added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. We are actively addressing the issue and will post our reopening date here as soon as possible.”
The restaurant is noted for its four outside pods which have heating and Bluetooth sound systems and can accommodate up to eight people.
In a challenging week for Devon pubs and restaurants, the future of a historic Grade II listed pub and restaurant near Plymouth hangs in the balance after it shut its doors unexpectedly late last month.
The Miners Arms, in Hemerdon, near Plympton, was reportedly forced to close temporarily following a water leak.
Although it is due to re-open, there are doubts about the future of the 17th Century freehouse and restaurant.
The pub’s owner, John Maloney, has stated his intention to reopen the business once the problem is resolved, although the long-term future is reportedly tied to a planning application he submitted to build four houses on the pub’s car park and beer garden.
South Hams District Council is due to decide on the application shortly.
The closures, albeit temporary, reflect a wider crisis affecting UK hospitality bosses, who have been impacted by staff shortages, caused partly by Brexit and the Covid pandemic, as well as soaring fuel costs and the cost of living crisis, sparked by high inflation.
A stagnating economy has not helped the confidence of business owners, either, as they fear rising prices are also putting customers off.