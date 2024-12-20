HUNDREDS of church bellringers from across the county attended Devon Bellringers’ Carol Service, which was held at Crediton Parish Church on December 14.
The service was led by the Rector, the Rev Preb Matthew Tregenza and those who read lessons were Leslie Boyce, Autumn Avery, James Steer and Janet Ritterman.
The wonderful Ringers’ Choir led the singing and the hymns included The Holly and the Ivy (Walford Davies), Break Forth (Bach), I saw Three Shops (Willcocks), Nativity Choir (Rutter), Rise Up Shepherd (music by Andrew Goddard) and The Lord Bless and Keep You (Rutter).
With the congregation they sang Once in Royal David’s City, O Little Town of Bethlehem, Unto Us is born a Son, Good King Wenceslas, Ring Out! Ye Wild Bells and O Come all ye Faithful.
Organist was Wyn Turner.
Exeter and Lamerton Handbell Ringers also played superbly.
A collection was taken for Children’s Hospice SW and a tea was enjoyed in the Boniface Centre.
The Parish Church bells were rung before and after the service.