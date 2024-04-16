Rowcroft Hospice is celebrating ‘More than a shop’ Week – the Charity Retail Association’s campaign that aims to raise awareness of the significance of charity shops and their multifaceted contributions to society.
Running between April 22 and 29, ‘More than a shop’ Week draws attention to the fact that charity shops offer more than just a regular high street shopping experience; they play a meaningful role that delivers a range of charitable, social and environmental benefits.
"There are so many reasons to support the UK’s charity shops,” said Rowcroft’s Head of Retail Caroline Wannell. “Firstly, they are sustainability superstars, diverting a staggering 339,000 tonnes of clothing from landfills annually by providing a platform for reuse and recycling. We're championing environmental stewardship and paving the way for a greener future.
“We're all about sustainable style. With a wide range of pre-loved clothing and accessories, you can curate a wardrobe that's as unique as you are – without breaking the bank or harming the planet.
"Our shops across South Devon, and our online shops at eBay, Vinted and Etsy, raise crucial funds to deliver end-of-life care to our local community.
“They provide a lifeline for countless individuals and families who are facing the hardest times imaginable.
By shopping with us, our customers are notonly finding great deals, they're helping Rowcroft care for around 2,500 patients with life-limiting illnesses each year, and they’re making a tangible difference to the lives of local people."