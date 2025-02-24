The Big Tackle aims to raise crucial funds to support Rowcroft’s specialised care for patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their loved ones, throughout South Devon. Participants of all ages will embark on an eight-mile walk, starting from Torquay Rugby Club, winding through scenic Torbay before returning for post-walk festivities including a complimentary pint, pasty, and the live screening of the England vs. Wales Six Nations Rugby match.