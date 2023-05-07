Pupils, staff and parents at Harbertonford Primary celebrated King Charles III Coronation in style on Friday.
The kitchen team, led by Britt Harris, created a Coronation buffet with a range of savoury and sweet options.
Due to rain, the planned whole school picnic was abandoned, but all of the children shared a special lunch with friends and staff in their classrooms.
In the afternoon teachers organised craft activities and invited parents, carers and family to come along and take part.
From designing stamps to making crowns, union flags and bunting, each child left with royal creations to enhance their Coronation celebrations at home over historical weekend.
Meanwhile the PTFA organised refreshments and created a penny crown challenge.
Headteacher, Anne Burns, said, “As always, my staff rise to the occasion!
“They have worked together to create a truly memorable and special day that I’m sure the children will remember as a historic and momentous event.
“We were delighted at how many parents, carers and family members chose to join us for our celebrations, and hope they will take away special memories too.”