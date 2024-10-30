Sailor Jayne Morris from Salcombe Yacht Club has been shortlisted for The Times and The Sunday Times Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award.
The award recognises individuals who have actively engaged with people in their community through sport.
Jayne’s tireless enthusiasm and infectious love of the sport has inspired people of all ages to try sailing.
Jayne said: “I'm hugely grateful and in awe that I should have been nominated.
“I feel fortunate to have such a passion for sailing and have always enjoyed helping others and engaging and progressing with the sport.”
The Awards have been celebrating the best of women’s sport for 37 years – from those working in community sport to those competing at the highest levels on the world stage.
Jayne, the sailing coordinator at SYC, has been shortlisted for this year’s Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award, for individuals who have actively engaged with people in their community through sport.
She inspires people of all ages to try sailing, imbuing every session, from weekly beginner sessions to more advanced ones, with her infectious love of the sport.
Her tireless enthusiasm has resulted in record numbers of nominations for this award.
Voting is expected to be open until late November, with those voting in with a chance to win a luxury four-night stay in Switzerland.
Winners across all awards categories will be announced at a ceremony in January 2025.
Jayne’s own obsession with sailing began at the age of 10 when she went on a course with the Girl Guides before progressing to national competitions and into university sailing, becoming the first female Commodore at her university sailing club.
She started teaching the Scouts after having her three sons and felt strongly that children from all backgrounds should be able to access the sport and all the benefits it can offer young people.
Joining Salcombe Yacht Club 20 years ago, she has been part-time sailing coordinator for the past 14 years and has pushed for more progressive and social-based sailing to try and open up the sport to newcomers.
Jayne has always had great enthusiasm for the Cadet schemes at SYC and gives time to individuals to help them find their confidence.
She remains committed to increasing the number of boats and sessions, as well as helping to run the extensive sailing programme at the club.
Not only interested in opportunities for young people, she started the popular ‘Ladies that Launch’ initiative for women who are new or returning to sailing, which was so popular that she launched the parallel ‘Buoys Aloud’ initiative for men.
As a coach, Jayne encourages those of all levels of ability to grow and pursue their sailing goals, committed to making the club inclusive and accessible to all.
She’s adamant that “It's never too late to try sailing.
“Age is not a barrier.
“I'm 61 but feel like a teenager when I'm in a boat.”
“Whatever your age you can be involved in sailing. Look up an RYA course at your local Club.”
To vote for Jayne visit: http://rya.org/PSBg50TVcj9