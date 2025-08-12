During the early afternoon on Saturday (August 9), the Salcombe Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was called out by the Coastguard to help a five-metre RIB experiencing difficulties between Soar Mill and Hope Cove.
After a short search, the vessel was found and had already made its way safely ashore.
The lifeboat crew conducted welfare checks and confirmed that all individuals were safe and in good health.
Once cleared for service, the ILB was redirected to another incident along with the Salcombe All-Weather Lifeboat (ALB).
The second casualty was a 31-foot powerboat with steering failure, approximately three nautical miles west of Bolt Head.
A tow was established, and the vessel, along with its crew, was successfully brought back to Salcombe Harbour.
