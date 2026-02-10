Salcombe Town Regatta has donated £2,000 to Salcombe Church of England Primary School, helping to enhance outdoor play provision for pupils in the Nursery and Early Years classes.
The funding, awarded via the Friends of Salcombe School Association (PTFA), has been used to install new playground equipment, including an obstacle course, dig pit, water trays and a bike shed.
The improvements are designed to support physical development and encourage imaginative play.
The PTFA was one of six local causes to benefit from Regatta funding this year.
Vickie Parker, representing the association, said the group was “absolutely thrilled” to be included, adding that the donation had already made a visible difference to the school’s outdoor spaces.
She said the new equipment was helping children to build strength, coordination, balance and confidence through play.
Head of School Miss Lottie Bond praised the PTFA for securing the funding and said pupils had embraced the new facilities with enthusiasm.
She said the children had “had a ball” using the equipment, developing teamwork, communication and core strength to support both fine and gross motor skills.
Miss Bond added that the dig pit would continue to evolve over time, with further enhancements planned as children’s creativity develops.
Salcombe Regatta confirmed that a total of £9,000 was donated back into the local community following the 2025 event.
Debbie Cater, speaking on behalf of the Regatta, said the committee was “absolutely thrilled” to support local organisations and described it as an honour to host an evening celebrating six causes that “do so much for Salcombe”.
Other donations included £3,500 to Salcombe Swimming Pool, £1,000 each to the Over 60s Centre, the Wind Project and Salcombe Christmas Lights, and £500 to the Young Redfern Centre.
Salcombe Town Regatta’s Annual General Meeting will take place at 7pm on February 23 at Cliff House.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.