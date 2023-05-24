Residents and visitors were delighted to see the trail back again following the covid years with all the money raised going to charities in the village.
‘It was so wonderful to see both friends and strangers chatting to each other as they walked round the trail — a real unifying and community event,’ said the organisers. ‘People were sitting chatting over a Ploughman’s or a cream tea before or after the trail in the Scatterbrook Farm Cafe!
‘We had some wonderful craft sellers including ‘Well Preserved’ with her marmalades, jams, pickles, oils and gins (all with delicious tasters!), ‘Clare’s Knitwear’ (personalised knitwear) and ‘BakerBagCo’ with lovely felt animals and wooden toys.
‘Local businesses were also incredibly generous with donating prizes to our raffle.’
The winners of the Favourite Scarecrow Competition will be posted on the Malborough Scarecrow Trail Facebook page.