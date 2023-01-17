An ‘outstanding’ independent South Hams school is offering a bursary of up to 100 per cent of the school fees in memory of its founder.
St Christopher’s at Staverton will offer this opportunity to local children who embody the ethos and values of the school, but who, for financial reasons, would not normally be able to attend St Christopher’s.
The bursary is in memory of Gregory Kenyon who established St Christopher’s as a Nursery School in 1991 with his wife Jane.
They had six children of their own and placed great value on the importance of an excellent education.
Over the last 30 years, the school has grown to accept 100 pupils from aged three to 11 and has been recognised as an outstanding rural school.
Gregory’s daughter Alexandra is the current head at St Christopher’s.
She said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for a local child to join us at St Christopher’s.
“We are looking for someone who shows excellence in a particular area of the curriculum, whether that be academic, creative or sporting.
“We also want parents to be fully immersed in school life, supporting the school and its community and be willing to become a member of the Friends of St Christopher’s.
“Attending St Christopher’s is a great prospect for a child, while also allowing their parents to embrace everything we offer here.”
Applicants for the Gregory Kenyon Bursary Award are invited to email St Christopher’s by the closing date of Friday February 10th.
To apply, parents should email [email protected] after which they will be invited to visit the school.