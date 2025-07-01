A unique musical spectacle lit up Exeter Library on Sunday 29 June, as the South Devon Singers Community Choir and Exeter Science Choir joined forces for a spirited performance of Granny Galactica.
Penned and produced by esteemed science songwriter David Haines, this witty musical follows retired astronomer Dr. Nora Nettle, as she and her grandchildren - Splot, Drip and Bono - are lured into deep space by the charming humanoid robot Franklin. But what begins as a cosmic romp soon turns serious, as they uncover the destructive tendencies of the alien Fnirks.
Narrated with flair by Oscar Nomineigh, who brought a riot of caricatured voices to life, the show sparkled with humour and heart. With AI-generated visuals and music ranging from toe-tapping bops to soaring operatic moments, the story was delivered with gusto by singers of all ages.
Originally written in 1988, Haines believes Granny Galactica has only grown more relevant, as themes of ecological awareness remain ever pressing. The first science festival songwriter-in-residence at MIT, Haines has devoted his career to making science engaging through music.
“The story hasn't changed since I wrote it, just updated. It’s fun but there’s an important message too,” he says. “I’ve always had a passion for science. I used to ask my brother science questions and loved just listening to him talk science to me so I think that’s what really fostered the interest.”
Granny Galactica is more than a musical - it’s an interstellar call to action wrapped in love songs to science.
The story ends with humans and humanoids united, vowing to return to Earth and change their ways. But the tale doesn’t end there. A sequel is in the works, set 40 years later, exploring whether Granny’s message made it home.
David Haines is always on the lookout for new voices to join the South Devon Singers. To get involved, email [email protected].
Both choirs will next perform at the National Trust’s Summer of Music at Buckland Abbey on Sunday 17 August.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.