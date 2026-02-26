South Hams District Council has completed the next phase of its project to improve public toilets in Totnes.
The public toilets at Steamer Quay are the second set of public facilities to have been refurbished in Totnes this year, after a refurbishment of the Coronation Road toilets in January.
The third refurb to the toilets under the town’s civic hall has begun, with work expected to be completed by the end of March.
The toilet refurbishment works are part of the council’s wider commitment to invest in its communities.
Cllr Julian Brazil, Executive Member for Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “I’m glad to see that our project to modernise some of our facilities is continuing at pace.”
