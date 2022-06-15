Serious accident at East Allington involving a motorcycle and a lorry
There has been a serious accicent this morning at East Allington. Emergency services were called to the scene around 8am this morning.
Wednesday 15th June 2022 8:51 am
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry, on the A381 at East Allington, at around 8am today, Wednesday June 15.
Emergency services are at the scene.
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The incident is ongoing.
