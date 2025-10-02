“Working alongside horses and other animals in the great outdoors is the perfect backdrop to creating real and lasting positive relationships and experiences. Through creating a ‘safe space’ by initially building positive relationships with animals, and being outside in nature, it becomes possible for young people to build positive relationships with the practitioners at Sirona, and so trust and positive change can begin. Many young people tell us how being at Sirona with the animals helps them feel calm, and others how they learn new ways of managing their emotions with some recent feedback as follows;