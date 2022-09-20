Slamboree return to Pig’s Nose Inn

Slamboree really are the greatest showmen and women. Lead singer and compere Kathika Rabbit enthralled the crowd, in a fantastic rubber basque and fishnet stockings, ever the beautiful diva. The dancers, led by Lizzie West, went through countless costume changes and hilarious pieces, including as “drearleaders” and wrestlers, in foam muscle body suits. And face-painted Pete Howarth both horrified and entertained with his bag of circus tricks, including putting a power drill up his nose and dislocating his limbs.