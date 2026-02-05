A massive turnout to an emotive meeting about the potential future of Slapton Line meant residents had to huddle outside at each window to hear what was happening.
The public meeting was called by the area’s MP, Caroline Voaden (Liberal Democrat, South Devon) and the Stokenham Parish Hall venue rapidly reached its 200 capacity.
Police officers were helping to manage numbers inside the venue, and when it was full to its 200-capacity, residents had to gather around each window to try and follow what was happening inside.
Emotional testimony was heard from residents of Torcross, which is at the coalface of the ongoing disaster, with homes significantly damaged, sections of the A379 Slapton Line completely washed away, and concerns about the condition of existing sea defences in front of the houses along the beach.
Ms Voaden reiterated her efforts to try and secure government support, stating that she had secured a meeting with the roads minister next week.
But she acknowledged residents would have to be patient given the scale and complexity of the issues that are impacting Torcross and its surrounding communities.
“There’s no magic wand that we can wave,” she told the meeting.
“We just do not have that and so we are waiting to see what the government will say.”
She feared that the rural nature of the area could work against it in a bid for government support, stating there are “not enough of us” and ministers would likely consider the issue on a “cost-benefit basis”.
“They may say yes, but we have got to be realistic.”
A raft of concerns were aired by residents and business owners, as well as disappointment that more hadn’t been done after previous damage had occurred to the Slapton Line to improve the alternative routes that will now have to be used while the A379 is out of action.
Ms Voaden welcomed the willingness of residents to campaign for the area, but encouraged the idea of everyone signing one petition to enable the area’s plight to be heard more easily.
Parliamentary petitions that reach 100,000 signatures have to be debated in Parliament.
Councillor Julian Brazil (Liberal Democrat, Kingsbridge), the leader of Devon County Council, said his authority had found some extra cash that could be used to make some improvements on the back lanes that will now become the de-facto route for drivers who would have used Slapton Line.
But in terms of funding the repair to the A379, he was clear: “The bottom line is we need money to do it as the county council does not have it,” he said.
Resident Tasha Kalisher said decisionmakers had “known about this for a long time but nothing had been done”.
“We are having a conversation about the immediacy of what has happened here and my heart is broken for Torcross and listening to [Torcross resident] Bonni talk about her house is devastating,” she said.
“This is the most important thing to talk about, which is these lives that have been changed forever in the past week.”
Ms Kalisher, who runs a health-related business in Slapton, added that Torcross was the “canary in the coal mine” in terms of climate change.
“We have been hit, but coastal community after coastal community will be affected by this type of weather and this has shown there is a lack of joined-up thinking and foresight, and [a lack of] people taking decisions now that will work in the future as our climate changes.”
She also pleaded with the politicians in the meeting to “uncomplicate” the response, given that various councils, organisations and agencies have responsibility for different aspects of the damage caused and its potential repair.
Resident Charles Rogers said he felt the “one mistake” had been not improving the surrounding road network that will now be relied upon.
“It could have been done years ago, and it has been talked about, but they didn’t do it.”
Stuart Longrigg, who runs Leonard’s Cove holiday village in Stoke Fleming, had to stand outside the packed hall to hear what was happening.
He reinforced the point that initially, the situation is “an emergency for the people of Torcross”.
“But we’re concerned for the Line and the potential impact on tourism if it isn’t repaired,” he said.
“It’s the general image around it, as people see the storms and damage and maybe it puts them off.
“And all businesses are facing a range of headwinds at the moment, such as with business rates along with other pressure, so with this as well we are concerned.”
