“Finally we’re here, we all wouldn’t have done it without the guidance and support of those sat around us. The ray of hope you feel when you know the Higher education team is at hand to support and guide you when you need it. The wellbeing team for emotional support and sob stories we had to tell. Or the ladies who worked in the cafeteria who always had a big smile on their face. Or the people in the offices who may have helped with student finance and various forms.