South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is urging residents to share their views about the future of the Post Office before the closure of a consultation in less than a week.
Launched in July, the green paper on the future of the Post Office sets out the Government’s vision for the service over the next five to ten years. This vision is open to public consultation and the Government is encouraging postmasters, businesses, community organisations, and the public to share their views before the deadline on Monday 6 October.
While the green paper emphasises Post Offices vital role in communities, its proposal to remove the statutory minimum number of retail branches is a concern for rural communities like South Devon.
Since her election, Caroline has frequently highlighted the high number of Post Office closures in South Devon. In July, she asked the Post Office Minister if he could guarantee that no more rural Post Offices would close until the consultation was complete.
Three Post Offices have closed in South Devon in just over a year. As well as pressing Government Ministers, Caroline has also launched a petition calling for better support of rural Post Offices and submitted an Early Day Motion on the same topic.
South Devon MP, Caroline Voaden said: “While some may question the relevance of Post Offices in our digital-first world, in places with poor connectivity, like South Devon, they are absolutely vital. Not only are they community hubs, but they provide access to communication, banking, and other crucial services, particularly for the elderly and those without a stable broadband connection.
“I have deep concerns that a push to remove the statutory minimum number of branches will only hasten the centralisation of services that has already disproportionately impacted rural communities like ours. I would urge anyone reading this to respond to the consultation before the deadline on Monday 6 October, so you can help shape the future of a service we all rely on.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.