South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has urged the Prime Minister to act over two long-running issues affecting the health of tens of thousands of women and children.
She said one of her constituents was living with ‘constant 24-hour pain’ as a result of one procedure.
The Liberal Democrat MP used an opportunity to quiz Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.
She demanded to know when the government would respond to the Hughes Report, which was published in 2024 and set out options for providing redress for those harmed by pelvic mesh and the medicine valproate.
Pelvic mesh was used for years to treat incontinence and prolapse in women, but the net-like implant can harden over time, cutting through tissue and causing serious pain.
Thousands of women who have experienced life-changing complications have lost their mobility, relationships and jobs.
Valproate is a widely-used medication for epilepsy, but if it is taken during pregnancy it can cause birth defects. For decades women were not properly warned about the risks and an estimated 20,000 children were exposed to the drug while in the womb.
This February marked the two-year anniversary of the report’s publication, with the government still yet to respond. That same month, the government admitted there was still no timetable to provide compensation for victims.
Up to 30,000 women and children were harmed by valproate and pelvic mesh, including one of Ms Voaden’s constituents who, she said, lives in constant 24-hour pain.
In response to Ms Voaden’s question, the Prime Minister apologised for the enduring harm patients have suffered and confirmed a full response to the Hughes Report’s recommendations would be provided at the earliest opportunity.
Ms Voaden said: “The Hughes Report set out clear and compassionate recommendations to support victims of the valproate and vaginal mesh scandal, but since its publication, the government has been silent.
“It is disappointing that the Prime Minister could not say when the government will respond. Offering sympathy is one thing, but victims have been waiting years for justice and they shouldn’t have to wait any longer.”
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