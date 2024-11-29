South Devon MP Caroline Voaden was among 330 MPs who supported the legalisation of assisted dying in a historic House of Commons vote this afternoon, while Rebecca Smith, Conservative MP for South West Devon, was among the 275 members who opposed the bill.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill for England and Wales passed with a majority of 55 votes. The private member's bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, marked the first time MPs have voted on assisted dying since 2015, when similar legislation was rejected by 330 votes to 118.
The vote followed around five hours of debate earlier today (Friday, November 29), during which 175 MPs requested to speak on the issue.
MPs were granted a "free vote," allowing them to decide based on personal convictions and constituents' opinions rather than party directives.
Under the proposed legislation, individuals would be eligible for assisted dying if they are over 18, have a terminal diagnosis with no more than six months to live, have demonstrated mental capacity, and secure approval from two medical professionals.
Before the bill can become law, it will undergo further scrutiny at the committee stage, a third vote in the House of Commons, and a final vote in the House of Lords.