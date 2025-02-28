South Hams Authors Network have revealed their programme of events in Ivybridge.
On Thursday March 6 there’s a World Book Day event called ‘Support Your Authors’ featuring short readings from five authors: Tony Rea, John McKenna, Paul Alexander, Richard Frost and Paul Tobin.
6.30pm to 9pm at the Ivybridge Brewery Taproom.
On Wednesday April 23 is World Book Night the launch of the second anthology ‘Longtimber Tales’ with readings from 5.30pm at Ivybridge Bookshop.
On Saturday June 14 it’s Local writers’ day for Indie Authors Week 10.30am to 3.30pm.
There’s also a drop-in for anyone interested in writing between 10.30am and 3.30pm and the South Hams Authors Network meeting between 2pm and 3.30pm all upstairs at Unit 8 Gym near Endsleigh Garden Centre.