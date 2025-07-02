Churches of all denominations in the South Hams are being urged to take part in a national survey to work out the state of church buildings and celebrate the community activities that take place in them.
The results of the survey will enable: the identification of common issues churches face by nation, location and denomination, understanding of the condition of churches in the UK and how their maintenance and repair costs are met, recognition of the community activities churches host and run from their buildings and how volunteers contribute to this and the running of the church, an opportunity to listen to church volunteers.
The survey will provide a place where volunteers can share their feelings and knowledge about church buildings,
Policymakers, dioceses and funders will be able to better target their support to help see churches stay open and in use.
The survey will take just 30 minutes to complete and will make a huge difference and the closing date to complete the survey is Sunday July 13
Karl Newton, Deputy CEO of the National Churches Trust, said:
“Churches are essential to the UK, not just as places of worship, but for the support they provide to local communities through activities such as food banks and mental health support, and for how they boost the economy by attracting tourists.
“The National ChurchesSurvey provides a way for individual churches to share their stories, and by uniting these voices, it helps to both celebrate their contributions and advocate for continued support.
“We urge all churches, chapels and meeting houses in Devon to complete the National Churches Survey so that their voice can be heard.”
Twelve Churches in the South Hams are on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register:
The Church of St Peter at Ugborough, The Church of the Blessed Virgin at Rattery, the Church of St Michael at Blackawton, the Church of All Hallows at Ringmore, the Church of St Mary at Charleton, the Church of St Paul Staverton, the Church of St Mary at Berry Pomeroy, the Church of St Michael at Strete, the Church of St Petrock at South Brent, the Church of St Edmund, the Church of St Lawrence in Bigbury and the Church of St Mary in Totnes.
Emily Gee, Director for Church and Cathedral Buildings, Church of England, said:
"We all know just how important church buildings are, all they mean to our communities and their contribution to place and the local economy.
“This survey will help equip us with the data we need to show policy makers and financial decision takers why churches matter and how much they mean to so many people and places in the UK.
Churches Together Britian and Ireland, said:
“This research offers a timely opportunity to provide an up-to-date evidence base for those conversations, supporting us as we seek to make the best possible use of our collective resources in living out our Christian values, sharing our faith and loving our neighbour.”
Churches, chapels, meeting houses and cathedrals from any Christian denomination are urged to take part at: nationalchurchestrust.org/survey
