This November, men across the South Hams are coming together for Men’s Mental Health Month through a powerful local initiative — the 30-Day MENtal Health Challenge.
Organised by coach and founder of Invested Friends, Ben Stafford-Davies, the challenge involves more than 20 men and aims to raise £4,288 – one pound for every man who took his own life last year.
Each day presents a mix of “hard” and “soft” challenges designed to strengthen both body and mind. Some tasks lean into traditional ideas of masculinity — cold-water plunges, 5am runs, and 100 press-ups — while others encourage men to embrace gentleness and emotional honesty. These include writing letters of gratitude, telling a friend “I love you,” and buying another man flowers.
“For a lot of men, the first time they receive flowers is at their funeral,” explains Ben. “Small acts of love and kindness can go a long way.”
At its heart, the initiative is about men connecting rather than coping alone. Alongside the daily challenges are several group events, including a Thurlestone Beach Clean, a Doggy Walk & Wild Swim in Loddiswell, and the flagship Men’s Fire & Ice Charity Challenge. The month culminates with The Shave-Off: Sauna, Shave & Pizza Night, celebrating friendship, openness, and growth.
“I started Invested Friends because I consistently observed a crucial need for men to form genuine friendships,” says Ben. “In a typical week, you might find members helping each other out, offering their skills for free.
“It's genuinely amazing to witness men coming together to do something positive that isn't inherently for their own personal gain.”
Funds raised will support Dough Bro’s, a South Hams-based men’s wellbeing programme that uses pizza-making to bring men together in safe, supportive spaces.
Anyone can get involved — whether it’s growing a tache, donating, joining a group event, or simply cheering someone on. Every gesture helps start a conversation and remind the men in our lives that they are not alone.
