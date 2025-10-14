Two and three-year-olds in the South Hams can now get their free flu vaccination at a community pharmacy, thanks to a new NHS service.
Devon pharmacies that have opted to participate in the one-season trial started vaccinating eligible children from October 1.
The service aims to increase uptake of the vaccine among two and three-year-olds, who are ordinarily offered the vaccination through their general practice.
Older children are offered the vaccination at school.
Flu is a common infection in babies and young people, with children under five having the highest hospital admission rates compared to other age groups.
All children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are eligible for a free flu vaccination in the form of a nasal spray, although many do not take it up.
Appointments are available across local pharmacies, as well as GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, who is also Primary Care Medical Director at NHS Devon, said: “This NHS trial service offers parents a convenient option to getting their child’s flu vaccination.
“Flu can make young children seriously ill during the winter months, but the vaccine will offer the best protection from catching and spreading the virus.
“Vaccines are our best defence from winter illnesses and will help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.”
You and your children can also reduce the risk of catching and spreading flu with good hygiene measures.
These include:
Washing hands regularly with soap and warm water
Using tissues to cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
Putting used tissues in a bin as soon as possible
Regularly cleaning surfaces such as tables, telephones and door handles to get rid of germs.
Find out more about the children’s flu vaccine at www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/child-flu-vaccine
You can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119.
